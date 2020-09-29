News
News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.62/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 1.96 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 570.03 (up by AMD 4.48), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 626.93 (up by AMD 2.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.14 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 358.85, AMD 29,227.28 and AMD 13,513.87, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
