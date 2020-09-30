Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan

It is already the third day that intense fighting continues along the borders of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh, noted this Wednesday during a briefing.
According to him, intense fighting continued throughout the night along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, particularly in the northern and northeastern directions of Artsakh.
"I would like to inform our international media that the Azerbaijani armed forces had some success only on the first day. Already on the night of the 27th, the [Artsakh] Defense Army was able to regain most of the lost positions, to have some advancement, successes which are still maintained. The Defense Army is able to stop all offensive operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army—with the assistance of the Turkish armed forces. Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they are ready to participate more directly. But we know that there are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan today, and Azerbaijan is trying to succeed with their assistance.
All the offensive operations [of the adversary] failed last night. At the moment, the Azerbaijani army has a great loss of military equipment and military force," Poghosyan added.