News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
USD
487.62
EUR
570.03
RUB
6.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.62
EUR
570.03
RUB
6.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan
Karabakh presidential spokesman: There are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It is already the third day that intense fighting continues along the borders of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh, noted this Wednesday during a briefing.

According to him, intense fighting continued throughout the night along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, particularly in the northern and northeastern directions of Artsakh.

"I would like to inform our international media that the Azerbaijani armed forces had some success only on the first day. Already on the night of the 27th, the [Artsakh] Defense Army was able to regain most of the lost positions, to have some advancement, successes which are still maintained. The Defense Army is able to stop all offensive operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army—with the assistance of the Turkish armed forces. Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they are ready to participate more directly. But we know that there are quite large units of the Turkish armed forces in Azerbaijan today, and Azerbaijan is trying to succeed with their assistance.

All the offensive operations [of the adversary] failed last night. At the moment, the Azerbaijani army has a great loss of military equipment and military force," Poghosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh presidential spokesman: We will never target Azerbaijan settlements
This is a matter of principle for us…
 MFA: Artsakh Republic’s international recognition will become international community’s collective contribution
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement, which reads as follows:
 Artsakh presidential spokesperson: Defense Army might not be satisfied with just regaining former positions
But Karabakh is still in favor of peace…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary is active in north of Artsakh
They are firing artillery…
 Premier: Armenia not going to apply to CSTO yet
We work closely with the CSTO, but the implementation of specific procedures is another matter...
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry attributes number of own losses per day to Armenian forces
The Azerbaijan MOD has mistaken…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos