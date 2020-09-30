Media: Pakistan sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as sign of loyalty to Turkey

Pakistan is sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as a sign of loyalty to Turkey, NewsComWorld reported.
“While the Pakistan Army is busy on India and Afghanistan Borders, Pakistan as a token of its loyalty to its newly found ancestors in Turkey has directed its terrorist resources in the region to Azerbaijan,” the portal writes.
As per the sources, Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI is coordinating with their terrorist resources in the region.
As per the sources in Syria, the Turkish government transported over 300 terrorists of the Turkish-backed Syrian factions to Azerbaijan. The fighters themselves have said that they are taken to Azerbaijan in order to guard the state’s border in return for salaries of 1,500 to 2,000 USD.