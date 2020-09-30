News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Media: Pakistan sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as sign of loyalty to Turkey
Media: Pakistan sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as sign of loyalty to Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Pakistan is sending terrorists to Azerbaijan as a sign of loyalty to Turkey, NewsComWorld reported.

“While the Pakistan Army is busy on India and Afghanistan Borders, Pakistan as a token of its loyalty to its newly found ancestors in Turkey has directed its terrorist resources in the region to Azerbaijan,” the portal writes.

As per the sources, Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI is coordinating with their terrorist resources in the region.

As per the sources in Syria, the Turkish government transported over 300 terrorists of the Turkish-backed Syrian factions to Azerbaijan. The fighters themselves have said that they are taken to Azerbaijan in order to guard the state’s border in return for salaries of 1,500 to 2,000 USD.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliament's Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
Hayrapetyan congratulated Farshadan on...
 EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire
The top EU official also informed that...
 Francois Hollande: Conflict unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia has led to extremely major human casualties
Former President of France Francois Hollande...
 Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing seizure of Azerbaijani military post
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement
In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan strictly...
 Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos