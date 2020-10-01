News
Artsakh MOD spokesman: Azerbaijan army has 130 casualties, 260 wounded as of Wednesday
Artsakh MOD spokesman: Azerbaijan army has 130 casualties, 260 wounded as of Wednesday
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


As of yesterday, the adversary's losses amounted to 130 irreversible losses (killed), 260 wounded, 29 different types of armored vehicles, 3 TOS-type heavy artillery, and 11 different types of UAVs. Suren Sarumyan, spokesman for the Minister of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told this to a briefing Thursday.

"We have to take into account all the scenarios of events—both in the reduction and in the further escalation. We are ready for any development.

Perhaps one of the assessments of the adversary’s failure is the strikes on peaceful settlements after the battles. When it fails on the battlefield—whereas the news about Martakert [town] is disinformation, the adversary has not succeeded in advancing even one centimeter, and out of powerless evil, they start bombing non-military targets. Martakert was bombed yesterday, and there are casualties among the civilian population," Sarumyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
