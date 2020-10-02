Artsakh Defense Army deputy commander: 54 more fighters of army have fallen

Yesterday, the adversary continued to attack the Defense Army, using planes, helicopters, the entire arsenal of missiles and artillery, as well as armored tank units and special units. Artur Sargsyan, Deputy Commander of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, said this to a briefing Friday.

According to him, the number of weapons, military equipment, and personnel used were unprecedented, especially in the northern and southern directions.

"There has been no significant change in the operational-tactical and tactical situation. Tensions eased slightly at night, but shelling continued unabated. The units of the Defense Army performed the tasks set before them brilliantly and flawlessly, thwarting the adversary's attempts to advance. Having failed, the adversary targeted the settlements and the civilian population [of Artsakh]. In particular, the cities of Martuni, Martakert, Hadrut, during which Armenian and foreign journalists were also injured in the cities," he said.

"Sadly, 54 [more] fighters of the Defense Army sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the defense of the homeland. The number of wounded is being determined; we have quite a lot of wounded," Sargsyan stressed.