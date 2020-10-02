Two Le Monde reporters are taken to Yerevan hospital

The two correspondents of Le Monde, who were wounded in the enemy bombing in Martuni were recently transferred to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan. Shushan Hunanyan, the spokesperson of this hospital, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"They are in normal condition," she added.
As reported earlier, two Le Monde reporters—who are French citizens—were wounded in the Azerbaijani bombing of Martuni town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Thursday. The condition of one of them was assessed as severe, and he was operated on.
Armenia’s 24news.am journalist Sevak Vardumyan was also wounded in the aforesaid Azerbaijani bombing.
The film crew of Armenia TV was also attacked while covering the hostilities, and cameraman Aram Grigoryan was wounded, but his injury is minor.