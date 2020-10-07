Karabakh President spokesperson: If we wanted to strike Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, we would strike infallibly

Spokesperson of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“If the Defense Army wanted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, it would strike it infallibly. This is not our purpose. We need it to be in order.
In reality, this is a primitive lie with which the Azerbaijanis are trying to frustrate the large international organizations that have made investments for implementation of the oil pipeline project, but the Azerbaijanis don’t understand that those organizations have the opportunity to receive more credible information. But they need the brains to make up a clever lie.”