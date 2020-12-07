Ceremonies commemorating victims of Spitak earthquake held at Armenian churches in Ukraine

Ceremonies commemorating the victims of the Spitak earthquake were held at all Armenian churches and chapels in Ukraine today.
As reported AnalitikaUA.net, the prayer at the Holy Martyrs Monastery in Kyiv was conducted by Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan.
Among the attendees were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan, as well as representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and the Armenian community of Kyiv.