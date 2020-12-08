Catholicos of Great House of Cilician calls on PM Pashinyan to resign

The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilician Aram I called on the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to resign.
“The Armenian people are deeply disturbed. Our people in Armenia, Karabakh, and the diaspora are expressing protest and disobedience against the statement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which, along with Artsakh, endangers the territorial integrity, security and independence of Armenia," the statement said.
"In these critical conditions, we urge Pashinyan to resign from the post of Prime Minister, giving him the opportunity to elect a new head of the cabinet."
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II also called on Pashinyan to resign, expressing the consolidated position of the Armenian Apostolic Church.