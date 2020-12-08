Hungary says security in Europe highly depends on Turkey

After talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign and Foreign Economic Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday declared that security in Europe highly depends on Turkey, TASS reported.

Szijjarto also expressed Hungary’s willingness to support the establishment of dialogue between Turkey and a number of member states of the European Union. “The EU and Turkey need to continue to cooperate. Hungary is ready to help settle the dialogue between Ankara and certain EU member states,” he added.