US concerned over Turkey's role in recent Nagorno-Karabakh war
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday the United States is extremely concerned over the role that Turkey played in the recent hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported.

“We have many questions regarding Turkey’s role there. We are extremely concerned and have expressed this concern during discussions on Turkey’s role, the transfer of foreign fighter jets and the delivery of weapons. These are troubling issues and remain a part of our dialogues with Turkey and Russia,” Reeker said during a briefing for members of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (US Helsinki Commission) adjunct to the US Congress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
