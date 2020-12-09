News
Turkey's Erdogan shrugging off EU sanctions threat
Turkey's Erdogan shrugging off EU sanctions threat
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

EU sanctions against Turkey will not have a big impact on the country, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference before his visit to Azerbaijan in Ankara on Wednesday.

“Any sanctions decision that can be taken against Turkey do not concern us much,” Erdogan said.

According to him, The EU has been imposing sanctions on Turkey from time to time for many years, Reuters reported.

Erdogan also commented on the current situation in Turkey-US relations. According to him, they do not consider US actions and statements regarding the acquisition of weapons to be correct. Moreover, we see their approach to the situation in northern Syria and northeast of the Euphrates River wrong, he added. Let him (US new President Biden) now take his position, then we will have some discussions with Mr. Biden on several issues, he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
