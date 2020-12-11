Armenian soldier dies in car accident on Yerevan-Sevan road

On December 9 at around 8:40 p.m. 19-year-old Vrezh Martirosyan, serviceman of one of the military units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the southern direction, died in a road accident on the Yerevan-Goris road.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am that investigation is underway to clarify the details.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives and fellow serviceman of the deceased serviceman.