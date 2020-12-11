News
Friday
December 11
Armenian soldier dies in car accident on Yerevan-Sevan road
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

On December 9 at around 8:40 p.m. 19-year-old Vrezh Martirosyan, serviceman of one of the military units of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the southern direction, died in a road accident on the Yerevan-Goris road.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh told Armenian News-NEWS.am that investigation is underway to clarify the details.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives and fellow serviceman of the deceased serviceman.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
