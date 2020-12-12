Greek City Times: Armenia to receive humanitarian aid from Greece

Aid will be delivered to Armenia tomorrow after a request by Armenian Organizations in Greece, Greek City Times reported.
The International Development Cooperation Service of Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of its humanitarian mission, will deliver the aid to Armenia.
Specifically, the Armenian Relief Society, Armenian Blue Cross and Cross of Mercy Macedonia-Thrace, with assistance from the Embassy of Armenia in Athens, gathered humanitarian aid for victims of Azerbaijan’s invasion of Artsakh.
The humanitarian aid includes medical supplies and food for the victims and refugees of Azerbaijan’s invasion of Artsakh.