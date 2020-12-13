Russian Defense Ministry updates map of peacekeeping operation in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

An updated map of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh has appeared on the Russian defense ministry, RIA Novosti reported.
As of December 13, a territory in the southwestern part of the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region, as well as the village appeared in their area of responsibility.
On December 12 the Azerbaijani side resumed offensive actions in the direction of the settlements in Artsakh.
After that, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of the fighting, which lasted several hours, the enemy managed to penetrate the village, as well as come close to another village.
In turn, the Armenian MFA has issued a statement and announced the resumption of provocative actions by Azerbaijan in the direction of the villages in the Shushi region.