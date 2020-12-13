Pastinfo: Azerbaijani military units are accumulating in mountains near Jermuk, they will build a military unit

Pastinfo got a video showing how numerous Azerbaijani troops are accumulating on the as yet unclear Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the aim of building a military unit.
According to reports, it may be in the Kelbajar mountains near Jermuk.
Jermuk residents report that a new military unit will be built at a distance of several kilometers from the city.
In response to Pastinfo's question, a representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry called the construction of Azerbaijani military units on its territory normal, because the Armenian Armed Forces are doing the same- they are building new military units, digging trenches.