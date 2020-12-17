News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia’s Lori has new provincial governor
Armenia’s Lori has new provincial governor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia and by the decision of the government, Aram Khachatryan was appointed Governor of Lori Province.

Khachatryan had recently given up his parliamentary seat, noting that he will soon assume a position in the executive branch of power.

After the revolution in 2018, he was appointed Deputy Governor of Lori, then became an MP as a result of the snap parliamentary elections.

Andrey Ghukasyan, now the former governor of Lori, on Wednesday had submitted his resignation in this capacity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos