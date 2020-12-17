Armenia’s Lori has new provincial governor

At Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia and by the decision of the government, Aram Khachatryan was appointed Governor of Lori Province.
Khachatryan had recently given up his parliamentary seat, noting that he will soon assume a position in the executive branch of power.
After the revolution in 2018, he was appointed Deputy Governor of Lori, then became an MP as a result of the snap parliamentary elections.
Andrey Ghukasyan, now the former governor of Lori, on Wednesday had submitted his resignation in this capacity.