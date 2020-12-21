Artsakh Emergency Situations Service: 2 more citizens found after being in obscurity for 61 days

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh reports that two more citizens who had been in obscurity for 61 days have been found, adding that the citizens, father and son Mikayel and Gegham Petrosyans were transported to Stepanakert with the accompaniment of Russian peacekeepers and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross a little while ago.
In Stepanakert, Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations, Major general Karen Sargsyan and Major General of the Defense Army Ashot Balasanyan greeted the Petrosyans and escorted them to the Republican Medical Center where they will be provided with relevant medical assistance.
Karen Sargsyan expressed gratitude to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh and stated that the State Service for Emergency Situations is making all possible efforts and using all leverages to find missing servicemen and citizens.