Three members of Yerevan municipal council leave majority faction

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan Council of Elders convened its regular session Tuesday.
As Mayor Hayk Marutyan was late, the session started without him, and it is chaired by First Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan.
At the beginning of the session, Sargsyan announced that Hayk Tsirunyan and Mesrop Papikyan, members of the Council’s majority My Step faction, had submitted petitions to terminate their powers as members of the Council of Elders. Before that, Arsen Karapetyan also had submitted a similar request.
According to the relevant protocols of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the aforesaid mandates of the My Step faction of the Yerevan city council were given to Sergey Gyozalyan, Vahe Ohanjanyan, and Karine Panosyan.
But Panosyan also submitted a petition to terminate her powers as a member of the Council of Elders, and her respective mandate was given to Gevorg Achemyan.
In addition, Ernes Avanesov and Sergey Gyozalyan, members of the My Step faction, have submitted requests to leave the faction, but they will continue to be members of the Yerevan municipal council.
In its turn, the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party faction resigned—in writing—from the post of Deputy Chairman—held by Markos Harutyunyan—of the Standing Committee on Urban Development and Land Use Affairs of the Yerevan Council of Elders.