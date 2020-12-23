Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan hides real number of captured Armenians

Azerbaijan hides the real number of captured Armenians. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

According to him, Azerbaijan has so far returned 53 Armenian POWs—including women, two elderly Armenian men have died in Azerbaijani prisons and there is evidence of their violent death, the vast majority of Armenian returnees report physical and psychological abuse, and most of them are still in hospitals.

Beglaryan noted that there were several types of Armenian POWs: persons whose captivity has been officially recognized by Azerbaijan; persons regarding whom there is evidence of captivity, but Azerbaijan does not admit; and persons about whom there is little or no information, but there is indirect information about their capture.

According to the Artsakh ombudsman, dozens of Armenians—including the 62 servicemen who went missing in Khtsaberd village and several dozens more—are currently being held captive in Azerbaijan, the respective lists are being updated and submitted to mediators, and these Armenians must be returned without any conditions.