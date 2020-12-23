News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran charged, investigators to file motion for detention
Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran charged, investigators to file motion for detention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan has been charged with a criminal case instituted eight months ago and under which Paramazyan and three others allegedly kidnapped a citizen. This is what Paramazyan’s attorney Yervand Varosyan told reporters after Paramazyan’s interview at the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

“The criminal case is linked to the detention of three citizens of Kajaran. Paramazyan was charged with allegedly kidnapping someone along with those three citizens. This is totally absurd. The boys who were detained have been in liberty for a long time now. I found out from the presses that the person who was declared as a victim, presented the real story a long time ago,” Varosyan said, adding that the mayor of Kajaran has nothing to do with that criminal case and that this is political revenge and political persecution against him.

Varosyan also informed that the preliminary investigation body has decided to file a motion with the court to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian police colonel apprehended
Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan has been...
 Macron comments on killing of gendarmes in Puy-de-Dome shooting
“To protect us, our forces risk their lives...
 Man kills 3 police officers in France
And a fourth officer was wounded when the man opened fire…
 Wall of inoperative school in Armenian village collapses, citizen dies
Before the rescuers’ arrival, the...
 At least 9 people die in Kabul car blast
The attackers were eying MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, who was wounded...
 Tragedy: Young woman jumps from bridge in Yerevan
Police and the investigation department are identifying the victim...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos