Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran charged, investigators to file motion for detention

Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan has been charged with a criminal case instituted eight months ago and under which Paramazyan and three others allegedly kidnapped a citizen. This is what Paramazyan’s attorney Yervand Varosyan told reporters after Paramazyan’s interview at the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
“The criminal case is linked to the detention of three citizens of Kajaran. Paramazyan was charged with allegedly kidnapping someone along with those three citizens. This is totally absurd. The boys who were detained have been in liberty for a long time now. I found out from the presses that the person who was declared as a victim, presented the real story a long time ago,” Varosyan said, adding that the mayor of Kajaran has nothing to do with that criminal case and that this is political revenge and political persecution against him.
Varosyan also informed that the preliminary investigation body has decided to file a motion with the court to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure.