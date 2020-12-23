His Holiness Aram I declares 2021 as Year of Artsakh

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia posted on his Facebook page that he has declared the year 2021 as the Year of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“Since 2003, His Holiness Aram I, Supreme Patriarch has declared each year as a year devoted to the church, culture, the homeland, the past and present of the Armenians, etc. Due to the special importance of Artsakh, as well as the deep concerns of the Armenians about Artsakh as a result of the recent war, His Holiness has declared the year 2021 as the YEAR OF ARTSAKH. The Supreme Patriarch will read the declaration at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Main Cathedral of the Mayravank Monastery of Antelias on Sunday, January 10, 2021 and within all the dioceses on that Sunday and the Sundays after that,” the Facebook post reads.
Catholicos Aram I also calls on Armenians to not celebrate the New Year this year and give money and gifts to the needy children of Artsakh.