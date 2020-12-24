News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Border positioning works are taking place in Syunik Province, this positioning has some nuances and difficulties, but we are convinced that this work must take place and it is necessary from the point of view of ensuring the security of Syunik and Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

"We are increasing the security guarantees of Syunik and the security guarantees of Armenia, and we are forming a new security system of Syunik and Armenia. [But] we have two settlements in connection with which certain issues may arise; one is about Vorotan [village], the second is about Shurnukh [village], where there are certain border issues around which daily work is done," the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan added that these issues can lead to certain "painful" situations, but assured that the government will provide adequate compensation, and the interests of the affected Armenian citizens will be fully protected. "There has not been and cannot be a word about a single millimeter of concession from the internationally accepted, recognized territory [of Armenia], but this does not mean that these processes should be considered a demarcation of borders and a delimitation of borders. A positioning of border points is taking place with the aim of ensuring security [of Armenia]," the PM said.

Pashinyan noted that the government will fully compensate the affected people for their possible property damage.
This text available in   Հայերեն
