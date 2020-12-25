Yerevan court denies investigation’s petition to remand Kajaran town mayor in custody

YEREVAN. – The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has denied, due to lack of grounds, the investigator's petition to remand Manvel Paramazyan, the mayor of Kajaran town, in custody.
The court decision was unexpected for Paramazyan himself.
And the mayor's lawyer, Yervand Varosyan, stated that the judicial system in Armenia is at its best and does not carry out the orders of the political power.
The court decision was applauded by the mayor's supporters who had gathered outside the court.
Manvel Paramazyan has been charged within the framework of a criminal case on kidnapping. Five others also have been charged along the lines of this criminal case.