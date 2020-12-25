Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control

The Kapan-Agarak road of Syunik Province is completely under the control of Azerbaijan, and as a result, citizens of Armenia have stopped using the road. This is what Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Parsyan also indicated the roads that are still under the control of the Armenian side.

“Armenia has three problematic roads, including the Kapan-Goris, Kapan-Tchakaten and Kapan-Agarak roads. The Kapan-Goris and Kapan-Tchakaten roads are active, but we must not use the sector of the road leading from Kapan to Agarak village since it is completely under the control of the adversary,” Parsyan said, adding that even though there is an alternative road, it needs to be fully repaired since it is in poor condition and is longer than the previous road by a few times.