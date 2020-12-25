News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control
Mayor: Kapan-Agarak road of Armenia's Syunik Province is totally under Azerbaijan's control
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Kapan-Agarak road of Syunik Province is completely under the control of Azerbaijan, and as a result, citizens of Armenia have stopped using the road. This is what Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Parsyan also indicated the roads that are still under the control of the Armenian side.

“Armenia has three problematic roads, including the Kapan-Goris, Kapan-Tchakaten and Kapan-Agarak roads. The Kapan-Goris and Kapan-Tchakaten roads are active, but we must not use the sector of the road leading from Kapan to Agarak village since it is completely under the control of the adversary,” Parsyan said, adding that even though there is an alternative road, it needs to be fully repaired since it is in poor condition and is longer than the previous road by a few times.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons
Since a number of villages in Syunik Province have ended up on the border with the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan…
 Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani armed forces are located 100 meters from the Armenian village of Syunik…
 Analyst: Armenians have winning card that no other nation has
As far as the war in Artsakh is...
 Armenia official: People of Artsakh received 7bn drams of social assistance
The whole budget is 25 billion drams, stated the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
 Armenia families of casualties, of those who became disabled during Artsakh war to get compensation
The payments are already being made, said the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs…
 Minister: Residents of Armenia's communities that became borderline after war will also receive social support
Arakelyan clarified that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos