Newspaper: Why Armenia authorities launch campaign against ombudsman?
Newspaper: Why Armenia authorities launch campaign against ombudsman?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia writes: In recent times, certain government and "pro-government" circles have consistently targeted the RA Human Rights Defender [(HRD)], Arman Tatoyan, and are trying to discredit him.

Meanwhile, according to many, the very HRD is probably the only one of the [Armenian] constitutional institutions who acted fully, professionally during the whole [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war (even before that) and in this post-war period.

However, this very circumstance angers [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, whose [political] teammates have launched a campaign against Tatoyan. By the way, this is nothing new. Back in May, we had written that according to the reliable information of the newspaper, the authorities are actively discussing the issue of changing also the HRD with "their own."

According to rumors circulating behind the scenes, after "resolving the crisis" in the CC [Constitutional Court], Pashinyan had wanted to pass to the HRD, but the circumstances were arranged differently. Now, it seems, the authorities' "appetite" has reopened in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
