Armenia opposition MP: We will meet in Constitutional Court
Armenia opposition MP: We will meet in Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We will meet in the Constitutional Court (CC). Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, wrote this on Facebook, commenting on the NA majority My Step faction’s initiative on terminating her powers as Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the NA.

Also, she noted that this initiative was not legal, and she provided several respective reasons.

"I thank the best lawyers, constitutional experts of Armenia for their conclusion, and readiness to present the issue in the CC," Zohrabyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն
