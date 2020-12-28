News
Monday
December 28
News
Monday
December 28
Prosperous Armenia Party MP: I believe there will be very interesting disclosures in near future about Meghri’s status
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yesterday we saw again that when the journalist asked, "Why are you handing over parts of Syunik [province]?" and what is happening when there is no such thing in the treacherous document signed on November 9, the person occupying the post of Prime Minister [i.e., Nikol Pashinyan] gave the most horrible response, saying that it is the result of verbal arrangements. Naira Zohrabyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party of Armenia, stated this in the National Assembly Monday.

"We still do not know what [other] verbal arrangements the traitor who occupies the post of Prime Minister, who is handing over the homeland part by part, still has with his educated friend, [Azerbaijan president Ilham] Aliyev; for example, on some parts of Gegharkunik [Province], for example, on the status of Meghri [city] about which I believe there will be very interesting disclosures in the near future," she said.

"In this parliament—and I believe that this parliament has only a few weeks left—only one issue should be discussed: the issue of dismissal, impeachment of traitor Nikol Pashinyan who handed over the homeland, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and the issue of electing a new prime minister should be discussed so that we can save what is still possible to save from Armenia, and so that together we do not witness the cruel chapter of history when the statehood of Armenia will be destroyed. This is a historic day, we must hold the hand of the traitor Nikol Pashinyan. Otherwise, we will lose the statehood of Armenia," Zohrabyan added.
