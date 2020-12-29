News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia’s Syunik residents put paint on "Welcome to Azerbaijan" road sign at entrance to Vorotan village
Armenia’s Syunik residents put paint on "Welcome to Azerbaijan" road sign at entrance to Vorotan village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The people of Syunik Province have put paint on the "Welcome to Azerbaijan" sign that has been placed on a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia.

"Dear people, this is that notorious sign; here there can only be [the road sign] of Vorotan; we will always smear [it]," says the young man in the respective video.

Goris town deputy mayor Menua Hovsepyan had gone live on Facebook Monday at the entrance to Vorotan village and showed how Azerbaijanis were putting up the "Welcome to Azerbaijan" road sign in Vorotan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: What Azerbaijan military has done is step with clear intention to intimidate civilians
Yesterday’s placement of a sign by the Azerbaijanis—with the map of that country—in the mid-part of the road from the Armenian city of Goris to the village of Vorotan has caused deep concern…
 Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan is making attempts to provoke new war
With all its recent actions…
 Deputy PM: 4 Armenian POWs return to Armenia, their relatives have been informed
The process of exchange of prisoners...
 Azerbaijanis give people in 12 buildings near gardening company in Armenia's Goris 1 hour to leave
The deputy mayor said the citizens had...
 Armenia parliament majority member: Karabakh conflict is not resolved
We are losing very important messages to the international community…
 Turkey’s Cavusoglu says he and Russia’s Lavrov will discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan
At the eighth meeting of the Strategic Planning Joint Group of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos