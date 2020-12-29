The people of Syunik Province have put paint on the "Welcome to Azerbaijan" sign that has been placed on a section of the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia.
"Dear people, this is that notorious sign; here there can only be [the road sign] of Vorotan; we will always smear [it]," says the young man in the respective video.
Goris town deputy mayor Menua Hovsepyan had gone live on Facebook Monday at the entrance to Vorotan village and showed how Azerbaijanis were putting up the "Welcome to Azerbaijan" road sign in Vorotan.