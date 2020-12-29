News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We don’t have that agenda to meet with PM Pashinyan now
Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We don’t have that agenda to meet with PM Pashinyan now
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


 

YEREVAN. – We don’t have the agenda by which we shall meet with PM Nikol Pashinyan now. Gevorg Gorgisyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly (NA), told this to reporters Tuesday in the NA.

"[But] if Pashinyan proposes to discuss the issue of his resignation and the transfer of power without a shock, I believe we will meet; but we have not received such a proposal. It is inadmissible to go for [snap parliamentary] elections in such a chaotic situation; we will do everything so that it will not happen.

Nikol Pashinyan had announced a few days ago that he wanted a meeting. As there is no snap [parliamentary] election on our agenda now, we have demanded his resignation, in which case we will form a new government—with the makeup of only professionals, stabilize the country, and only then go for elections.

It is obvious that today, when the government is unable to ensure even the safety of the MPs entering the parliament, it is absurd to talk about elections. This chaotic situation is dangerous for the statehood because what we saw yesterday near the National Assembly, we can see [it] in every village, in every community [of Armenia]," Gorgisyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gagik Tsarukyan: I told Nikol Pashinyan that his resignation is the only way out of the current situation
The Prosperous Armenia faction of the...
 Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting begins
Earlier, the Prosperous Armenia faction of the...
 Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan in parliament, meeting has yet to begin
The Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction has...
 Prosperous Armenia Party leader arrives in parliament, to meet with Nikol Pashinyan
According to presses, today...
 Armenia parliament majority leader on Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting: Snap parliamentary elections will be discussed
I have received preliminary information that such a meeting is possible…
 Armenia parliament vice-chairman on chances of giving ministerial posts to PAP: We can’t talk about such thing
First of all, the meeting has not taken place yet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos