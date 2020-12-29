Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We don’t have that agenda to meet with PM Pashinyan now

YEREVAN. – We don’t have the agenda by which we shall meet with PM Nikol Pashinyan now. Gevorg Gorgisyan, a member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly (NA), told this to reporters Tuesday in the NA.

"[But] if Pashinyan proposes to discuss the issue of his resignation and the transfer of power without a shock, I believe we will meet; but we have not received such a proposal. It is inadmissible to go for [snap parliamentary] elections in such a chaotic situation; we will do everything so that it will not happen.

Nikol Pashinyan had announced a few days ago that he wanted a meeting. As there is no snap [parliamentary] election on our agenda now, we have demanded his resignation, in which case we will form a new government—with the makeup of only professionals, stabilize the country, and only then go for elections.

It is obvious that today, when the government is unable to ensure even the safety of the MPs entering the parliament, it is absurd to talk about elections. This chaotic situation is dangerous for the statehood because what we saw yesterday near the National Assembly, we can see [it] in every village, in every community [of Armenia]," Gorgisyan added.