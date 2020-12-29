Gagik Tsarukyan: I told Nikol Pashinyan that his resignation is the only way out of the current situation

The meeting of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan at the National Assembly lasted only a few minutes.
After the meeting, Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters the following: “The meeting couldn’t last long. During the meeting, I expressed the position that I have publicly expressed, that is, the Prime Minister needs to resign in order to get the country out of the current situation. This is the only way out. As far as the snap parliamentary elections are concerned, I told him that he can’t be the acting Prime Minister and that we will negotiate after this is accepted. My position remains unchanged. The Prime Minister wanted to meet, and I didn’t decline the invitation,” he said and refused to say what Pashinyan had said in response.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan had arrived at the National Assembly.
The Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly had convened a session, and Nikol Pashinyan had met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts.
According to Makunts, snap parliamentary elections were on the agenda for the meeting.