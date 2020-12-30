News
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas holidays.

"I hope that the difficulties and worries that the ending year has brought will remain in the past. I want to reaffirm our disposition toward the further development of Russian-Armenian allied cooperation—for the welfare of our two brotherly peoples, for the benefit of strengthening peace and security in the Transcaucasian region," reads, in particular, the congratulatory message of the Russian President.

Also, on behalf of the President of Russia, a souvenir collection of stamps dedicated to the Hero of the Soviet Union, Gevorg Vardanyan, was presented to the President of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
