Karabakh President visits border on New Year's Day

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the border and got acquainted with the fortification works, as reported the press service of the President of Artsakh, adding the following:
“The head of state talked to the defenders of the homeland, asked them about their problems and stated that, regardless of the consequences of the war, the plans for empowerment of the Defense Army and modernization of armaments will remain among the government’s priorities.
“We need to have a qualitatively new army in which the lessons of the war, the practice of leading countries and modern types of armaments will be taken into consideration,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.”