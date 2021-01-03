Armenian soldier Melkon Davtyan was singing during the last battle, died near Karabakh's Shushi

Melkon Davtyan was a reserve officer who died in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Now the only thing his father wants is to see the commanders who left his son and his friends-in-combat alone with the enemy punished.
“He left twice, and the treacherous commanders left him alone twice. One time a commander in Hadrut escaped, and the next time a commander left him and the soldiers alone in Shushi and escaped after telling them that Armenians were in the rear, but nobody was there, and the Turks entered from the rear and shot my son. The boys fell because of betrayal and unorganized commanders,” Gagik Davtyan, the father, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Gagik said he had seen his son off and believed that his son could have saved lives by being on the battlefield.
Melkon fought in the hottest spots for 20 days, after which he was granted leave and returned home. After a little while, he went to the border again, and this time he fought near Shushi.
“I told him to not pay attention to what the commanders do and carry out his operations. I sent him again and didn’t hide him because this is our duty to the nation,” Gagik said.
Melkon died on November 7.
“He was singing during the last battle and died. He fought until the end and set an example for other soldiers,” the father said.
Melkon’s body was removed from the battlefield fourteen days after his death and was buried next to his friend-in-combat at Yerablur Military Pantheon.