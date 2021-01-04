Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan completely “beheaded” the army—starting with the generals—so that he could achieve capitulation, and he achieve it; we completely lost Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], now we have started to lose the Armenian borders. Tatul Petrosyan, former head of the General Department of Supervision of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told this to a press conference Monday.
After the demarcation in Syunik Province of Armenia, Petrosyan is sure that Pashinyan will continue this in Gegharkunik and Tavush Provinces as well. "I am far from the idea that he only signed that 9-point statement [on November 9]; I am convinced that there are other agreements in the footnote (…). I am convinced that as a result, there will be an international agreement, too; two countries are already drawing the [Armenia-Azerbaijan] border," he added.
And referring to Nikol Pashinyan's statement that he considers himself the number one accountable, but not the number one culprit for the situation on the ground, Tatul Petrosyan said that there is no such criminal term. "His [Pashinyan’s] approach is that he is not ready to answer to the people. Until now, he says he will be is accountable, but no form of accountability is noticeable," Petrosyan concluded.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.