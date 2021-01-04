News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"
Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We received news from the western border that the Azerbaijanis were saying [to Armenians], "Get out of Tigranashen [village]!," Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan stated this during a press conference Monday.

"Today they have made such a demand; they give [the Armenians there] a few days [to leave]. After giving Tigranashen, we can no longer go to Syunik [Province]; the Republic of Armenia will end in Ararat Province," Bagratyan added.

He stressed that PM Nikol Pashinyan was not a true worker. "Villages are not handed over just like that. First, they sit down and draw the border with Azerbaijan, sign the paper, as there are territorial surrenders, the National Assembly approves, and then they hand [them] over; this process takes months or a year," former prime minister noted.

According to Bagratyan, after Tigranashen, the Azerbaijanis will posit the same conditions on Masis town and one of the districts of [capital] Yerevan where Azerbaijanis [once] lived. “Meanwhile, we will not say, 'Give one of the districts of Baku to Armenia;' there is no one saying this. Nikol Pashinyan should be the one to say [this], [but] he thinks that he has lost; he is afraid."

Hrant Bagratyan argued that now there is no actual border of the Republic of Armenia (RA). "The RA border is what the Azerbaijanis decide. If there is a war, for example, if the CSTO wants to help [Armenia], it is not clear to it whether or not the conflict is in the territory of Armenia. (…). We [Armenia] do not have an established border with Azerbaijan; this comes from the inaction of the [incumbent] president and government [of Armenia]," the ex-PM concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war
“Such a conversation about the recent and not-so-recent past is important to start a full-fledged conversation about the future,” Pashinyan concluded…
 Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article
It was shot down in Armenia’s airspace…
 Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement
There are other agreements in the footnote…
 Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region
Within the framework of the humanitarian mission…
 Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy
He has a task to…
 Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow
If suddenly even an animal crosses, people should not go after it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos