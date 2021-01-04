News
Armenia opposition MP: PM Pashinyan started 2021 again with lie
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started 2021 again with a lie; in his New Year address, he said that the people had been told the truth since the first day of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. Gevorg Petrosyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), said this at a press conference on Monday

"Everyone in Russia mocks him [Pashinyan] (…). He convenes a meeting of the Security Council without shame. Man, what do you have to do with security?" Petrosyan asked, addressing Pashinyan.

Continuing to speak about PM Pashinyan's New Year address, the PAP MP added as follows: "He [Pashinyan] says we gave those [Armenian] lands [to Azerbaijan] by verbal consent. Who has heard such a thing? Armenian people, where have you heard that the land is handed over by verbal consent?”

Petrosyan noted that according to the rumors, Pashinyan is going to bring personnel from Artsakh to head Armenia’s law enforcement agencies, as the latter’s current leadership is ashamed of its activities which are carried out on Nikol Pashinyan's instructions.

The PAP lawmaker expressed a conviction that Pashinyan will be mentioned in history textbooks as a “perpetrator of genocide.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
