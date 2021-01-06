Russian peacekeepers defuse over 19,600 explosives in Nagorno-Karabakh

Since November 23, 2020, during the operation, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have cleared about 427 hectares of unexploded ordnance, 160.8 km of roads, 617 housing buildings, including 22 socially significant objects, more than 19,600 explosive objects, the Russian defense ministry reported.
In the course of demining and clearing the outskirts of Stepanakert, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems, which allow ensuring the safety of servicemen when performing explosive work and maintaining a high rate of cleaning the area in any weather conditions.
Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site with all the necessary safety measures in place for blasting operations.