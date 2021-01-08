Armenia justice minister to demonstrators: If there was an international treaty, I would know about it

A little while ago, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan approached the citizens gathered in front of the building of the Ministry of Justice in order to give clarifications. Some citizens greeted the minister by chanting “deserter” and “traitor of the homeland”.
Member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artsvik Minasyan asked the citizens to not escalate the situation and listen to the minister, adding that he had had a short conversation with the minister and had asked the latter to come down and talk to the citizens.
“I reaffirm that the Ministry of Justice has no treaty and that the media’s information is disinformation. There is a new style of spreading disinformation through unknown Telegram channels to which the mass media refer to, and this sparks emotions and concern in the public. I call on everyone to not believe this disinformation and not trust the news spread on those channels,” Badasyan said.
Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan asked the minister if he was aware of a document or treaty that is scheduled to be signed in Moscow on January 11, to which the minister said if there was an international treaty, he would know about it as a member of government.
According to news that is being circulated, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia has received a document or treaty to bring it into compliance with the Constitution of Armenia and it might be signed on January 11 during the scheduled Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting in Moscow.