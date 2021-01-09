China introduces new rules to counter unfounded foreign laws

China has introduced new rules to counter unwarranted laws and measures that other countries may apply to Chinese companies and citizens amid tensions escalation with the US.
The rules are aimed at protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese and companies, as well as the interests of the country, the commerce department said.
China's move is prompted by growing pressure on its companies abroad, especially from the US, which has imposed restrictions on telecommunications giant Huawei, blocking its access to vital US components.
Chinese regulations call for the creation of a working mechanism to counter the unjustified extraterritorial application of foreign laws and measures.
Citizens or organizations are required to report to the authorities within 30 days if they encounter restrictions that prevent them from engaging in normal economic, commercial, and related activities.
If the Chinese working group confirms the existence of unreasonable measures, it can impose a restraining order rejecting the application of these foreign laws. Government departments can also support people or businesses that incur significant losses due to non-compliance with foreign regulations.
The commerce department added that the Chinese government may also take necessary countermeasures against these foreign laws. If a citizen or company fails to present a truthful report or to comply with a restraining order, they may receive a warning or be fined under the rules that take effect on Saturday.
A report on the rules said they were a step towards the country's legal self-defense against, in particular, US bullying of China.