Traffic police close off roads leading to Yerevan international airport

As of Monday at 7am, the traffic police closed off the roads—including Isakov Avenue—leading to Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan.
The police officers did not give any explanation to the people who wanted to get to the airport.
At around 8am, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade passed through Isakov Avenue, after which a part of this avenue was reopened, but people were still not allowed to approach the airport.
To note, opposition Homeland Party member Arsen Babayan had made a post Sunday, noting that they will be at the Zvartnots airport on Monday at 8am to prevent PM Pashinyan's trip to Moscow.