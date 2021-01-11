ARF: OSCE Minsk Group is obliged to take steps to stop plans threatening Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan

The Bureau of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has issued a statement ahead of Monday’s meetings in Moscow expected between the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan. The statement reads as follows in particular:
"Any decision reached or agreement made with the participation of the RA Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] against the interests of Armenia, including of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the Armenian people in general, is null and void from the beginning because the person clinging to the RA Prime Minister's seat has exceeded his constitutional powers and lost his political legitimacy.
The best way to stop this process that threatens the existence, security and independence of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh is the process envisaged by the RA Prime Minister’s removal, which will enable to face all the threats with national unity.
"(…) the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, authorized by the international community to mediate in the settlement of the [Karabakh] conflict, (…) are obliged to take steps to stop the plans threatening the Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan, establishing stability and peace in the region, settling the Artsakh issue in accordance with international law and principles."