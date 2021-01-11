Greece receive no invitation from Turkey to resume research talks

Greece has not yet received an invitation from Turkey to resume exploratory talks on conflicting territorial claims in the Mediterranean. However, Athens is ready to discuss issues, including the continental shelf, Greek MFA representative Alexandros Papaioannou noted.
Earlier, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was making an official offer to Athens to resume talks suspended since 2016.
Greece expressed its intention to respond to any such invitation from the Turkish side in accordance with international law on the demarcation of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf.