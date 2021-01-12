News
Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended
Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The criminal investigation into the death of Georgi Kutoyan, former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, has been suspended.

Rima Yeganyan, head of the information department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this investigation was suspended on December 30, and under the Criminal Procedure Code article on, “it is not known who should be included in the case as a defendant.”

On January 17 last year, NSS ex-director Georgi Kutoyan was found dead in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident, and under the Criminal Code Article on “causing to commit suicide.”

According to the information published earlier by the Investigative Committee, a month before this incident, Kutoyan had fired 35 irregular shots from his pistol in the aforesaid apartment.

And chairman of the Investigative Committee, Hayk Gevorgyan, had told reporters that Kutoyan's suicide was due to personal motives.
