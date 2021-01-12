News
News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.44/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 1.68 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 639.04 (up by AMD 2.20), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 714.65 (up by AMD 7.94), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.09 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.67, AMD 31,206.12 and AMD 17,163.58, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
