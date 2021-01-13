News
Wednesday
January 13
News
Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On December 24 last year, a message was spread that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan had met with President Armen Sarkissian.

This news caused bewilderment because only a month ago [before that], the same Armen Sarkissian had announced that he demands the resignation of the government and the prime minister.

We were informed that the Nikol Pashinyan-Armen Sarkissian meeting, in fact, did not take place in a too good-neighborly atmosphere. We were told [that] the meeting was initiated by Pashinyan, he asked the president to meet with him and discuss the situation in the country.

It is noteworthy that in the past, the situation was exactly the opposite; Pashinyan was simply boycotting Armen Sarkissian, not inviting [him] to the sessions of the Security Council, and was very rarely deserving his hospitality.

This meeting took place in the neutral zone (…).

The meeting lasted quite short—about 30 minutes (…).

In terms of content, no serious discussion took place. According to our source, the president spoke again about the fact that the only way out [of the current situation in Armenia] is Pashinyan's resignation and the formation of a new interim government of national accord.
This text available in   Հայերեն
