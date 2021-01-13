News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
526.89
EUR
642.33
RUB
7.14
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 526.89/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 1.45 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 642.33 (up by AMD 3.29), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 721.26 (up by AMD 6.61), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.14 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.39, AMD 31,190.6 and AMD 17,769.96, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia deputy finance minister: We have no problem in paying salaries, pensions
And when asked about what the around 53 billion drams received from the Hayastan All Armenian Fund were spent on, Poghosyan said…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Ex-premier: Armenia will have food problem in spring
We have serious land losses that will be felt in the production of wheat, meat, milk…
 Armenia PM signs new decision
With respect to reducing the tax policy gap…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos