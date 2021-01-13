Private Radik Tatosyan, a conscript of a military unit of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was admitted to an Artsakh hospital on Tuesday at 2:50pm, with a diagnosis of "double pneumonia, acute myocarditis, possible COVID-19, " and he was pronounced dead at 6։25pm, the Investigative Committee informed.
Reports on the incident are being prepared.
A forensic medical examination of the body was ordered.
Earlier, the Artsakh Defense Army reported that Radik Tatosyan (born in 2002), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army unit, had died due to an illness.