Wednesday
January 13
Soldier with "possible COVID-19" diagnosis dies after being admitted to Artsakh hospital
Soldier with "possible COVID-19" diagnosis dies after being admitted to Artsakh hospital
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

Private Radik Tatosyan, a conscript of a military unit of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was admitted to an Artsakh hospital on Tuesday at 2:50pm, with a diagnosis of "double pneumonia, acute myocarditis, possible COVID-19, " and he was pronounced dead at 6։25pm, the Investigative Committee informed.

Reports on the incident are being prepared.

A forensic medical examination of the body was ordered.

Earlier, the Artsakh Defense Army reported that Radik Tatosyan (born in 2002), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army unit, had died due to an illness.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
