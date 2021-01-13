Karabakh President's Chief of Staff: Azerbaijan demonstrating criminal behavior in regard to Armenian POWs

Azerbaijan is demonstrative destructive and even criminal behavior in regard to captives. This is what Chief of Staff of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan said live on Facebook today.
Beglaryan declared that the fate of several Armenian servicemen and peaceful civilians remains unclear due to Azerbaijan’s stance and that the fate of others is known, that is, they are in prisons, and the authorities of Azerbaijan don’t confirm that they are captured or try to present them as terrorists.
“Such actions violate all the known principles of international law,” Beglaryan emphasized.
According to human rights activists, the capture of over 100 Armenians, including women has been confirmed, but there are other data showing that there are a couple of times more captives.