Armenia MOD, Belarus Ambassador discuss cooperation in defense sector

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk.
The defense minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his mission and wished him more success.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on global and regional security issues and discussed the Armenian-Belarusian cooperation in the defense sector, the paths for future development of cooperation, as well as the planned actions within the scope of multilateral formats.
The defense minister expressed confidence that the Armenian-Belarusian interstate relations and political dialogue will be further strengthened and a new quality will be conveyed to them through the newly appointed Ambassador’s active and fruitful work.